Tottenham Hotspur have received a boost in the chase for Daichi Kamada as the Eintracht Frankfurt midfielder has revealed that he could leave the German club this summer.

The 24-year-old played a key role in Eintracht Frankfurt finishing fifth in the Bundesliga last season, scoring five goals and providing 15 assists from 32 appearances.

Kamada’s performances for the German top flight club last season have seen him attract transfer interest from Premier League giants Tottenham, as well as LaLiga side Sevilla.

And now the midfielder has sparked further talk about his future at Eintracht Frankfurt by revealing that he could leave club during the ongoing transfer window.

The Japan international explained that he could swap the Bundesliga outfit for another reputed club and land himself a higher-paying contract.

“It is possible that I will now change clubs and earn more at a club with a higher reputation“, Kamada was quoted as saying by German daily Bild.

However, Kamada also did not rule out the possibility of staying at Eintracht Frankfurt for another year.

“I could stay in Frankfurt for another year to become a more important player there“, Kamada added.

“I am remaining patient.“

With Kamada admitting that he is open to a move away from Eintracht Frankfurt, it remains to be seen if Tottenham will step up their interest in the player.