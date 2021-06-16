West Ham United have suffered a blow in their hopes of re-signing Jesse Lingard with French giants Paris Saint-Germain expressing interest in the attacker, according to the Manchester Evening News.

Lingard resurrected his career during his loan spell at West Ham during the second half of last season and is now a wanted man in the transfer window.

West Ham have openly expressed their desire to take him back to the London Stadium this summer on a permanent deal with David Moyes keen on the move.

But it is becoming increasingly harder for the Hammers to sign Lingard as Manchester United have received a number of expressions of interest in the attacking midfielder this summer.

It has been claimed that PSG are one of the clubs who are interested in taking the England international to the French capital this summer.

Lingard’s former Manchester United team-mate Ander Herrera is at PSG and the club are assessing the chance of signing the Red Devil.

But for the moment no decision on his future has been made and Lingard will hold talks with the club once he returns for pre-season training next month.

There is genuine delight amongst club staff at the way the player rekindled his career at West Ham.

He only has 12 months left on his contract but some sections of the Manchester United hierarchy are not keen to sell one of the success stories of the club’s academy this summer.