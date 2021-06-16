Legendary Dutch coach Aad de Mos has backed a potential move to Borussia Dortmund for Donyell Malen, who has been linked with West Ham United.

Malen is being heavily linked with leaving his current club PSV Eindhoven in the ongoing window with Premier League side West Ham admirers and boss David Moyes having picked him out as a player to watch at Euro 2020.

The 22-year-old also has admirers in the Bundesliga as Borussia Dortmund are looking at him as a potential replacement for Jadon Sancho, who could join Manchester United this summer.

Ex-Dutch coach De Mos feels a switch to Borussia Dortmund would be good for Malen, as they play brand of attacking football that suits his skillsets.

“[Borussia Dortmund] are a team that play very attacking [football]”, De Mos said on Dutch talk show VI EK Live.

“He [Malen] is good with dribbling in tight areas and plays with pace, so Dortmund would be a good club for him.

“If he can get into deep [areas] around striker [Erling] Haaland, that would be great.

“Then he will score goals!”.

De Mos explained that Malen is currently not good enough to considered among the best in Europe, but a move to the Bundesliga giants would help him raise his game.

“I also don’t think Malen is among the best in Europe yet, he still has to show something for that.

“With all due respect for the Dutch competition of course.

“Malen is a good player, I think he can certainly develop further there.”

PSV Eindhoven are yet to receive any official bids for Malen from interested parties and it remains to be seen whether he will end up playing in the Premier League from next season onwards with Liverpool and the Hammers interested in his services.