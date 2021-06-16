Danny Rose has admitted that his final season at Tottenham Hotspur was not easy, but insisted that it is one of his favourite experiences as a footballer.

Newly-promoted Premier League club Watford have confirmed the signing of Rose on a free transfer, with the player putting pen to paper on a two-year deal.

Rose has joined the Hornets off the back of a difficult end to his 14-year association with Tottenham, where he failed to make a single senior appearance last season.

Despite being on Spurs’ books, the 30-year-old did not get called up to their senior squad once last term and had to remain with the club’s Under-23s side.

Looking back at the tough spell he endured at Tottenham last season, Rose admitted that it was not easy, but insisted that it turned out to be one of his favourite experiences as a player.

The defender expressed his delight at having been able to represent Tottenham, who he believes are one of the biggest clubs in England, and is now looking forward to his time with Watford.

“I’ve been training with Tottenham’s Under-23s but I made the best out of a bad situation and that experience has been one of my favourites throughout my career“, Rose told Watford’s official site.

“Everything since I was 17 has put me in good stead, helped me to achieve 29 England caps and I was part of one of the big clubs in England for a long time, so I hope it’s something I can add to the lads here and the whole football club.“

Having put an end to his 14-year spell at Tottenham, Rose is now looking to help Watford achieve their targets as they prepare for their Premier League return.

“There’s been interest in the past and it’s just never happened“, Rose said.

“I’m over the moon that I’m here, considering the year that I’ve had.

“I’ve not played for a while so I feel very fortunate to have this opportunity again.“

Rose enjoyed a brief loan spell at Watford in 2009 and has now joined the Vicarage Road outfit on a permanent deal.