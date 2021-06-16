Tottenham Hotspur supremo Daniel Levy will not sanction a deal that could see Harry Kane line up against Spurs in Manchester City’s season opener, according to the Daily Telegraph.

Kane is determined to seal a move away from Tottenham this summer, with Manchester City said to be keen on taking him to the Etihad Stadium.

However, Spurs chairman Levy does not intend to give in to Kane’s demands and is prepared to block the striker from making a move unless his valuation of £150m is met.

And now Manchester City’s move for Kane has been complicated further by the club being drawn against Tottenham in their Premier League season opener.

Levy, who is known to be a tough person to negotiate with, will not sanction a deal that could see the 27-year-old line up against Spurs in Manchester City’s season opener.

Tottenham will host Manchester City in their first game of the new Premier League campaign on 14th August and Levy is aware of the backlash that he could receive if Kane plays for Pep Guardiola’s side in that game.

Levy has slapped a £150m price tag on the England international and does not intend to bring it down.

Even if Manchester City are prepared to meet the Tottenham chairman’s demands, they now face the prospect of having to wait until after their trip to Spurs.