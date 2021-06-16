Paulo Fonseca will be joined by ex-Roma technical coach Tiago Leal at Tottenham Hotspur when he takes over at the north London club, according to the Daily Telegraph.

Spurs look set to end their long hunt for a new man at the helm following Jose Mourinho’s departure as they are close to appointing ex-Roma coach Fonseca as their new boss.

Tottenham chief Daniel Levy and new football managing director Fabio Paratici has been in talks with Fonseca and are edging closer to agreeing a deal with him.

And Fonseca, provided he takes over the Tottenham hot-seat, will be joined by his trusted ally Leal at the capital club.

Leal has been part of Fonseca’s coaching staff at former clubs Roma, Shakhtar Donetsk, Braga and Pacos Ferreira and will link up with him again at the Premier League giants, if he takes charge.

Fonseca is currently in Ukraine on a short summer vacation and it is planned Spurs will announce him as their new man in the dugout when he comes to England after his holiday.

With Spurs currently in the midst of a rebuilding process, Fonseca’s immediate attention, should he succeed Mourinho, would be to sort out the futures of his players including Harry Kane, who is linked with an exit.

Spurs will have a tough start to the upcoming Premier League season as they will host champions Manchester City on the opening day, and Levy will be looking to clear the uncertainty surrounding players and the managerial role at the club long before then.