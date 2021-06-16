Rangers hitman Alfredo Morelos is on FC Porto’s transfer wish list as a potential replacement for departing striker Moussa Marega.

Porto have confirmed that Marega will leave at the end of this month when his current deal at the club runs out.

Dragoes coach Sergio Conceicao is keen on replacing the Malian with another forward of the same ilk and eye for goal in the ongoing transfer window and has already compiled a list of potential recruits.

And according to Portuguese outlet SAPO Desporto, Rangers hitman Morelos is among the players Porto currently have in their sights.

Porto were linked with a move for Morelos last summer, but he stayed put at Ibrox and it appears they have rekindled their interest in him.

Conceicao has been a long-time admirer of Morelos and could try to add him to his squad in the coming weeks.

Morelos was heavily linked with leaving Rangers last summer, but he remained at the club and played a key role in helping them clinch their 55th Scottish top flight crown in the season gone by.

The 24-year-old’s contract at Rangers runs through until the summer of 2023 and it remains to be seen whether they will let him leave this summer if an offer arrives, with Champions League football also up for grabs in the upcoming season.