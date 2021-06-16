FC Midtjylland coach Bo Henriksen has insisted his team are confident they can challenge Celtic physically and beat them in their upcoming Champions League qualifying tie.

The Hoops are set to take on Danish top flight side Midtjylland in the second round of the Champions League qualifiers next month.

Celtic last took part in the Champions League proper back in the 2017/18 season and will be determined to get back into the group stage under new boss Ange Postecoglou this time around.

However, Ulvene coach Henriksen believes his team can beat Celtic over the two legs and are ready to fight for their survival in what will battles of life and death.

Henriksen acknowledged the Hoops are a top class team in Europe known for their fighting spirit and hardworking mentality, but stressed his team share the same qualities and is confident they can push them physically.

“They [Celtic] are a top-class team in Europe”, Henriksen told Midtjylland’s official site.

“This can be seen in both budget and coefficient points, but we believe in the possibility.

“We believe we can beat them and we are really fine with them.

“It will be two cool battles on life and death, where we really have to go out and fight for it.

“Of course, we have an opportunity to beat them, and we must do everything for that.

“They are known to always fight and work hard, but we have some of the same qualities and we can push them physically.

“It will no doubt be two wild matches with everything at stake.

“We’re looking forward to it.”

Celtic will face Midtjylland over two legs with the first game pencilled in for 21st July at Celtic Park and the reverse fixture a week later at the MCH Arena.