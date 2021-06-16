Celtic defender Stephen Welsh has insisted that the Champions League is the place where the players and the club want to compete.

The Bhoys will start their European campaign next month with a Champions League second-round qualifier against Danish giants FC Midtjylland.

Celtic have not been in the group stage of the Champions League since the 2016/17 season and their regular failures in Europe have concerned both the club and the supporters.

Midtjylland played in the Champions League group stage last season and Welsh is aware that the Danish outfit are going to provide a stern test for Celtic.

But he stressed that the players were not expecting an easy game as it is a Champions League qualifier.

The defender stressed that the goal of the Celtic players is to make sure that the club are back at that level and competing in the group stage of the competition again.

Asked about the draw, Welsh said in a press conference: “I just saw it this morning and it is going to be a tough draw.

“Especially in the Champions League, we know every game is going to be hard but now that the draw has been made we are very much looking forward to the games.

“Exactly that’s [the Champions League] where the players want to be and that’s where the club want to play, in the highest level possible.

“We are very excited for the two games ahead.”

Celtic will have to navigate through two qualifying rounds and a playoff if they are to make it to the group stage of the Champions League.