Belgian national team coach Roberto Martinez is still being considered as an option for the managerial role at by Tottenham Hotspur chief Daniel Levy, who has called off talks with Paulo Fonseca, it has been claimed in Italy.

Spurs’ search for a new man at the helm following Jose Mourinho’s sacking two months ago is set to drag on after talks with Fonseca broke down.

The ex-Roma boss was expected to take over at the north London against before the end of the month but it has emerged club chief Levy is now looking for another candidate.

Current Belgian national team manger Martinez was among the names linked with the Spurs job and according to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, Levy still considers him as a potential successor to Mourinho.

However, Martinez is currently leading Belgium, who are among the favourites to win the trophy at the European Championship and that could complicate any deal if Spurs try to make a move for him.

The Spaniard’s has extensive experience in English football having managed Everton, Swansea and Wigan Athletic and could be handed with an opportunity to return to England with Spits yet to fill the vacant hot-seat.

But Martinez is not the leading candidate for the Spurs job as it has emerged they have turned their attention towards former Napoli boss Gennaro Gattuso.

In addition to Fonseca, Spurs were unsuccessful in their efforts to rope in Antonio Conte while it is also claimed that Julen Lopetegui rejected an offer from them.