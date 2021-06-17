Olivier Giroud believes Chelsea extended his contract by one more year in order to prevent him from joining another Premier League club on a free transfer, it has been claimed in Italy.

Giroud was in line to become a free agent this summer but Chelsea decided to trigger an extension in his contract in April.

Several clubs were interested in snapping him up on a free transfer at the end of the season but those plans took a hit through Chelsea’s actions.

AC Milan are in talks with the forward’s agents over a move to Italy and they have been assured that Giroud could still leave on a free transfer this summer.

According to Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport, Chelsea’s decision to trigger the extension was to prevent another Premier League club from signing him on a free transfer, Giroud feels.

They did not want to make it easier for another Premier League club to sign Giroud and decided to go ahead with the extension.

It has been claimed that Chelsea are likely to agree to let the veteran striker leave on a free transfer if he can reach an agreement with a club outside England.

AC Milan have communicated to Giroud’s representatives that they are prepared to offer him a two-year contract with an option of another year worth €4m per season.

The ball is in Giroud’s court now and AC Milan expect the striker to ease himself out of Chelsea on a free transfer.