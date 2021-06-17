Everton’s board have held three rounds of talks with Rafael Benitez as they close in on appointing him as their new manager, according to the BBC.

Benitez has emerged as the shock contender to become the new manager at Goodison Park, with owner Farhad Moshiri seriously considering him.

Nuno Espirito Santo was believed to be close to the job, but Everton look to have had a rethink and focused in on Benitez.

The 61-year-old is now the frontrunner and Everton have already been in extensive talks with Benitez over taking him to Goodison Park.

It has been claimed that the former Newcastle and Liverpool manager has been in three rounds of talks with the Everton board.

It appears the Everton hierarchy are not concerned about the potential fans backlash they could face if Benitez is appointed as the new manager.

The Spaniard is a cult figure on the red half of Merseyside where he won the Champions League with Liverpool in 2005.

Many former Everton players have insisted that the supporters are unlikely to accept his appointment.

But the board are pushing ahead with their attempt to appoint Benitez as their new manager this summer.