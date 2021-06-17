Tottenham Hotspur are struggling to complete the appointment of Paulo Fonseca due to financial issues, according to Sky Italia.

Spurs have zeroed in on the former Roma boss to take charge at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and have reached a verbal agreement with him.

Fonseca has been tipped to arrive in England later this month to complete the formalities and take charge of Spurs ahead of pre-season.

However, there is an issue with the appointment going through as it is claimed there is a financial problem.

The contract between both parties was set to be signed, but financial issues have cropped up which are now affecting the appointment.

As such Fonseca has not put pen to paper to a contract with Tottenham and the appointment may be in doubt.

Spurs have been without a manager since deciding to sack Jose Mourinho just days before the EFL Cup final, which they then went on to lose.

It remains to be seen how the situation will develop as Tottenham aim to appoint a new manager as soon as possible.