Financial reasons were not behind Tottenham Hotspur not making Paulo Fonseca their new manager, according to the Daily Telegraph.

Fonseca has been expected to become Tottenham’s new manager following productive talks with the club and the Portuguese was already in the process of putting together his backroom staff.

However, it emerged on Thursday that talks have broken down and Fonseca will not take charge, with claims from Italy that financial reasons, relating to tax, are responsible.

It has been suggested now though that there was no financial issue which caused the appointment not to happen.

Tottenham not appointing Fonseca is claimed to simply be a decision which has been taken by the club.

Spurs reached a verbal agreement with Fonseca to take charge at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, but have not been willing to finalise the deal with the Portuguese.

The transfer window is already open, but Tottenham are still operating without a manager.

The Premier League club are now attempting to hold talks with Gennaro Gattuso about taking over.