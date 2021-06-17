Sevilla coach Julen Lopetegui has commented on speculation around him amid talk that Tottenham Hotspur targeted him for their managerial role.

Spurs are yet to find a new man at the helm after showing Jose Mourinho the exit door earlier this year and have held talks with multiple candidates, including Antonio Conte and current frontrunner Paulo Fonseca.

It has been claimed that Tottenham also contacted current Sevilla coach Lopetegui last week, but the Spaniard opted to not pursue the possibility of taking charge in north London.

Lopetegui has revealed he is currently happy at Sevilla, but acknowledged he has been able to have options when it comes to his job, while addressing his links with the Spurs hot-seat.

The Spaniard stressed his full focus is currently on helping Sevilla grow and making them a competitive side next season.

Asked about speculation Lopetegui said on Spanish daily Marca’s El Iceberg podcast: “Let’s say that I am where I want to be, we have been able to have options.

“Obviously we are very happy [here], very happy, and are focused on making Sevilla grow and make it competitive again next year.”

Spurs appear to have found their new man in the dugout having accelerated talks with Fonseca, who is expected to take over at the club before the end of this month when he returns from his holiday in the Ukraine.