Ashley Young is set to complete a move to Aston Villa and his family are said to have played a key role in his decision to return to England this summer.

The 35-year-old has a contract with Inter coming to an end this month, but has been offered a new deal to extend his stay at the San Siro.

However, Young has been in talks with several clubs in the Premier League, with Aston Villa, Burnley and Watford interested in acquiring his services.

While Burnley and Watford are keen, the former Manchester United star appears to be on his way to Aston Villa, who he plied his trade for before joining the Red Devils in 2011.

According to Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport, Young’s decision to snub a fresh contract from Inter in favour of a return to England is massively influenced by his family.

Having spent the last one-and-a-half years in Italy, the full-back’s family appear to be keen on returning to England despite the player being part of Inter’s Serie A winning squad.

There have been suggestions that Young will complete his return to Villa Park within the next 24 hours.

The 35-year-old made 26 league appearances for Inter last term, while contributing to five goals in the process.