Lazio are set to receive offers for attacker Joaquin Correa, who has been linked with a move to Arsenal and West Ham United this summer.

The 26-year-old attacker scored eight goals in Serie A last season and his future at the Stadio Olimpico has been under the scanner.

Several clubs are believed to be interested in signing him this summer and he has been linked with a move to the Premier League with Arsenal and West Ham credited with admiring his abilities.

Despite the transfer chatter around Correra, Lazio have yet to receive an offer for his services however.

But according to Italian broadcaster Sportitalia that is set to change and Lazio are poised to receive two offers for the forward.

It has been claimed that bids are expected to land on Lazio’s table for Correa in the coming days.

Lazio are open-minded about Correa’s future and is prepared to properly evaluate the bids once they come in.

However, it is unclear at what price they would be prepared to let the Argentine leave this summer.

It remains to be seen whether any of the two offers come from Arsenal or West Ham.