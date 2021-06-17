Leeds United hold an interest in Celtic teenager Leo Hjelde and are continuing to monitor the highly-rated defender, according to the Yorkshire Evening Post.

Having made an impressive return to the Premier League, the Whites plan to go from strength to strength and bolster their squad further ahead of the new season.

Alongside Marcelo Bielsa’s senior squad, the Elland Road outfit are also looking to make additions to their Under-23s side, managed by Mark Jackson, this summer.

One player on the Yorkshire-based club’s radar as they look to bolster their youth ranks is Celtic’s 17-year-old central defender Hjelde.

Leeds have been credited with an interest in Norway Under-18 international and are continuing to monitor the teenager ahead of a potential move.

Despite being just 17 years old, Hjelde earned significant first team experience while on loan at Scottish Premiership club Ross County in the recently concluded season.

The defender made 12 appearances across all competitions for Ross County, who he joined on loan from Celtic in January.

Along with the Celtic teen talent, the Whites also have several other youngsters on their radar.