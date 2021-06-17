Tottenham Hotspur managerial front-runner Paulo Fonseca plans to arrive in London by the end of the month, according to football.london.

Spurs head into next season having still not decided on a managerial appointment after the sacking of Jose Mourinho in April.

Antonio Conte was speculated to be the front-runner for the job but talks between both parties broke down.

Now former Roma boss Fonseca has emerged as the likeliest candidate to take over the reins at Tottenham Hotspur.

Newly appointed director of football at Tottenham Fabio Paratici is keen on Fonseca and wants to secure his services for the London club.

Fonseca is expected to arrive in England at the end of the month as his appointment at Tottenham draws closer and closer to becoming reality.

The Portuguese was appointed Roma manager in the summer of 2019 and exited the club this summer after guiding them to a seventh place finish in Serie A.

Tottenham also finished in seventh in the league last season and they will be hoping with the appointment of Fonseca to improve on the last campaign and challenge for the top four again.