Former Sky Sports anchor Richard Keys has insisted that Rafael Benitez would not have entertained the idea of becoming the Everton manager if he truly had feelings for Liverpool.

Benitez has emerged as the top contender to become the next Everton boss after holding three rounds of talks with the Toffees board.

The Spaniard’s history with Liverpool has not deterred Everton owner Farhad Moshiri from actively chasing him, and it appwars Benitez himself is keen on becoming the next manager at Goodison Park.

There is expected to be a backlash from Everton fans if the appointment indeed takes place, but it is unclear what the red half of Merseyside are feeling about it.

Benitez is a cult figure at Anfield for winning the Champions League in 2005, and the 61-year-old has rarely hidden his admiration and feelings for Liverpool.

But Keys stressed that none of the legendary former Liverpool managers would have considered taking up the Everton job.

He indicated that Benitez is his own man and rarely looks beyond his self-interest no matter what he says about his former club Liverpool.

Keys took to Twitter and wrote: “If Benitez had any respect for himself or Liverpool he wouldn’t entertain the idea.

“Would Shanks [Billy Shankly] have done? [Kenny] Dalglish? [Graeme] Souness? [Roy] Evans? Any of them? Of course not.

“He left Newcastle exactly the same way – off to China when it suited him.

“Agent Benitez?”

It remains to be seen how much Benitez’s stock falls at Anfield if he becomes the next Everton manager, and how many of the Toffees fans will get behind him.