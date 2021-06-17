Lyon are prepared to let Leeds United target Maxwel Cornet leave the club this summer as the French club’s new boss Peter Bosz intends to hand youngster Melvin Bard a run in the team.

Leeds have identified Cornet as an ideal candidate to strengthen their full-back department this summer, with Ezgjan Alioski expected to depart when his contract expires.

The Whites are not the only Premier League club interested in the Ivory Coast international as Watford have also been linked with a move for the left-back.

With Cornet attracting significant transfer interest from the Premier League, Lyon are prepared to part ways with the player and are said to have slapped a £20m price tag.

According to French outlet Olympique & Lyonnais, the Ligue 1 club are prepared to sanction the sale of Cornet as their new boss Bosz has plans to hand young left-back Bard an extended run in the team.

Bosz, who took charge as Lyon’s boss last month, intends to give the 20-year-old a run in his team, which could limit Cornet’s playing time at the club.

Cornet made 36 Ligue 1 appearances for Lyon last season, but face the risk of falling out of favour if Bard impresses during his run in the team.

While Lyon are prepared to sell the 24-year-old, their asking price of £20m is said to have been deemed too high by Leeds.