Former Premier League star Jamie O’Hara has insisted that Manchester United should do everything to sign Sergio Ramos this summer.

Real Madrid announced earlier this week that Ramos will be leaving the club after a 16-year stint with the Spanish giants.

The 35-year-old defender is a vastly experienced centre-half and has already been linked with a host of big European clubs this summer.

Manchester United are believed to be interested and O’Hara is of the view that Ramos is exactly the kind of defender the Red Devils need in terms of experience and ability.

O’Hara insists that if he was in Manchester United’s place he would be dialling up Ramos and make sure that he joins the club in the ongoing transfer window.

He is aware of Ramos’ injury problems last season, but stressed that he would be a brilliant addition to Manchester United’s squad.

O’Hara said on talkSPORT: “If I am Manchester United I am getting straight on the phone.

“If I am Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, I will be doing everything in my power to try and get him to come to the football club, even if it is for one season.

“He is a world-class centre-half, amazing player and he is, I think, what they need.

“Alright he is 35 but he is still fit as a fiddle.

“He had a few injuries last season but what a player to try and get to your club.

“I think he would be great for someone like Manchester United.”

Ramos came close to joining Manchester United in 2015 before he agreed to sign a new contract with Real Madrid.