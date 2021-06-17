Brighton and Tottenham Hotspur could have to wait until after Copa America to sign Nicolas Gonzalez as Stuttgart are considering delaying his sale as they hold out for a £30m fee, according to The Athletic.

The 23-year-old has three more years remaining on his contract with Stuttgart, but the Bundesliga club are prepared to let him depart for the right price this summer.

Tottenham have been credited with an interest in Gonzalez, while Fiorentina have held negotiations to acquire the forward’s services.

Brighton looked to have agreed a fee for Gonzalez, but no deal has been finalised and it has emerged that the Argentine is intrigued by Spurs’ interest in him.

While it is unclear who Gonzalez will ply his trade for next season, Brighton and Tottenham could be forced to wait until the end of Copa America for his signature.

Stuttgart are said to be considering pausing the forward’s sale until after Copa America as they hold out for a transfer fee of £30m.

Brighton, as well as Fiorentina, have offered Stuttgart a total fee of £23m for Gonzalez’s services, but that sum falls short of the German club’s demands.

While Brighton are yet to strike a deal with Stuttgart for the Argentine forward, contrary to claims, they are positive that their pursuit of the player is heading towards a successful conclusion.

It remains to be seen if Tottenham will make an attempt to move ahead of Brighton and Fiorentina in the chase for Gonzalez, who is said to be keen on a move to England.