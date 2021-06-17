Tottenham Hotspur have resumed their managerial search after talks with Paulo Fonseca broke down with super agent Jorge Mendes set to try and convince Gennaro Gattuso to move to north London, according to Sky Italia.

The north London club’s faltering managerial search received another major blow on Thursday after it emerged that negotiations with Fonseca have broken down.

The Portuguese was expected to arrive in England later this month and everyone seemed done until it came out that there were financial differences between Fonseca and Tottenham.

It has been more than two months since Tottenham sacked Jose Mourinho and their managerial search is back to square one.

It has been claimed that their new target is Gattuso, who has left Fiorentina, just two weeks after becoming their manager.

Super agent Mendes will now hold talks with the Italian to convince him to move to Tottenham as their new manager this summer.

If Gattuso shows an interest, Fabio Paratici is expected to discuss the role with the former AC Milan and Napoli boss.

The failure to land Fonseca is also a blow for the new Tottenham football managing director as he was leading the negotiations with the Portuguese.

Tottenham failed with an attempt to bring back Mauricio Pochettino, and Antonio Conte also rejected them after it seemed he was close to becoming the next Spurs manager.