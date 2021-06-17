Tottenham Hotspur chairman Daniel Levy is remaining coy over suggestions that the club are poised to appoint Gennaro Gattuso as their new manager.

Spurs were in advanced talks to bring in Paulo Fonseca as their new boss and the former Roma man was expected to fly into England later this month to take charge.

However, Spurs ended talks with the Portuguese tactician and quickly turned their attention to Gattuso, who has departed Fiorentina following just 23 days in charge.

It is claimed that Gattuso is now Tottenham bound, but Levy is unwilling to be drawn on the speculation and insists that a host of managers have been linked with the job.

The Tottenham supremo told Italian outlet Tutto Mercato: “We never comment on rumours.

“We’ve been linked with 30 different coaches in the last period.

“Until we make an announcement it is just speculation.”

Asked about Gattuso, Levy replied: “Of course, him too.”

Spurs sacked Jose Mourinho in April just days before the EFL Cup final and put Ryan Mason in interim charge.

If Gattuso does take charge at Tottenham then he will be quickly thrust into planning the shape of the squad with football managing director Fabio Paratici, as Spurs place their trust in the two Italians to drive them back into the top four.