Brighton and Tottenham are not planning to fresh make a fresh offer for Stuttgart’s Nicolas Gonzalez who is expected to join Fiorentina this summer, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

The Stuttgart attacker is currently on Copa America duty with Argentina but his future is being sorted out in Europe.

He has been attracting interest from several clubs in the Premier League, with Tottenham keen on signing him.

Brighton were reportedly close to sealing a deal to sign the forward but there were suggestions that Spurs’ interest caused the player to pause on the prospect of moving to the Amex Stadium.

However, both Premier League clubs are set to be beaten to his signature by Fiorentina who have agreed on a deal worth €27m with Stuttgart.

Their bid has been submitted and Brighton and Tottenham will not be reacting to the development.

The two Premier League clubs will not be making any more fresh offers to gazump Fiorentina’s bid to sign Gonzalez.

The Argentine is now expected to move to Italy and join La Viola once he returns from international duty.

Brighton and Tottenham are set to move on to other targets after ending their interest in him.