Celtic loan star Vakoun Bayo is keen on making his stint at Toulouse permanent with the French outfit prepared to trigger his purchase option.

Bayo, who arrived at Celtic Park in January 2019, struggled to find form at the club, making just nine league appearances after his arrival.

The striker failed to open his Scottish Premiership account during his spell in Glasgow and was loaned out to Ligue 2 side Toulouse last summer.

Bayo managed to get back to his best in France and helped his club earn promotion to Ligue 1 in the season gone by, scoring ten times in 30 league outings.

And according to French outlet LesViolets.com, the 24-year-old has enjoyed his football at Toulouse and is now keen on making his loan stint at the club permanent.

The Ivorian has an option to buy in his loan deal and Toulouse are prepared to trigger it, having offered him a contract.

Bayo, who is a fan favourite at Toulouse, is now set to draw the curtains on his Celtic career following a successful loan spell.

Celtic have already seen Mohamed Elyounoussi return to his parent club Southampton, while hitman Odsonne Edouard is also linked with exiting the club this summer.

It remains to be seen whether the Hoops will try to bring in a new striker in the ongoing window as they look to rebuild under new boss Ange Postecoglou.