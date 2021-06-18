Tottenham Hotspur football managing director Fabio Paratici and chairman Daniel Levy are not on the same page over the manager they want to appoint, Paulo Fonseca’s camp have indicated, according to football.london.

The former Roma coach emerged as the likely successor to Jose Mourinho for the managerial position at Spurs until things took an unexpected turn on Thursday.

Fonseca was snubbed for the top job at Spurs and former Napoli boss Gennaro Gattuso unexpectedly became the leading candidate to land the Tottenham managerial position, with their new football managing director Paratici seemingly favouring the Italian.

However, Tottenham pulled out of talks with Gattuso following the reaction of some Spurs fans who spoke out against his appointment on social media.

The jury is out on where Tottenham will go now and Fonseca’s camp have indicated that there is disagreement at the top of Spurs over what type of manager they want to bring in.

While Levy wants an expansive and attacking manager to take over at Spurs, Paratici seems to favour a more conservative profile.

Tottenham look to be back to square one in terms of their search to find a new manager and the alleged disagreement between their chairman and their football managing director will not be helpful for their quest.

After being linked with, Antonio Conto, Fonseca and Gattuso, it remains to be seen who will be touted next to take the reins at Tottenham.