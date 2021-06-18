John Barnes is of the view that Rafael Benitez would be a good fit for Everton if he takes over at Goodison Park, as the Toffees value hard work and effort, which are qualities Spaniard looks to instil in his teams.

The Toffees have entered a third week without a manager following Carlo Ancelotti’s shock departure with owner Farhad Moshiri and director for football Marcel Brands overseeing the hunt for a new man at the helm.

A clutch of names has been linked with the Everton job, but former Liverpool boss Benitez is currently the frontrunner for the post with the club having already held three rounds of talks with him.

Liverpool legend Barnes believes Benitez would be a good fit for a club like Everton with their fans valuing hard work, effort and humility, all qualities the Spaniard champions through his teams.

Barnes tipped Everton to challenge a finish between fifth and tenth in the upcoming Premier League campaign, which he feels they could really push for with Benitez steering the ship.

“But I think Evertonians appreciate hard work, effort and humility and that’s what his teams are, so it will be a good fit”, Barnes told Bonus Code Bets.

“You have to be realistic, Everton finished 10th, so they’ll be looking to improve.

“When you look at the players they have, they shouldn’t be in the top four.

“You’re looking between fifth and 10th, that’s where Everton will be looking to compete and I’m sure Rafa will make a push for those positions.”

The jury is out on whether the Everton faithful will accept an ex-Liverpool manager in Benitez, but the Toffees hierarchy are tipped to be ready to deal with the backlash if they appoint him to succeed Ancelotti.