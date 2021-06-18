Former Netherlands international Rene van der Gijp has stressed there is no surprise in seeing clubs queuing up for Denzel Dumfries, who has been linked with Everton, with the way he has started in the European Championship.

PSV Eindhoven star Dumfries found the back of the net for the Oranje in a second game on the trot in Euro 2020 as they beat Austria 2-0 on Thursday.

The Dutchman’s exploits for club and country have seen him draw admiring glances from top clubs across Europe.

Premier League side Everton have identified him as a top target and Serie A champions Inter are also tracking him, while Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich are credited with an interest in him.

Former Netherlands international Van der Gijp is not at all surprised with top European clubs queuing up for the defender’s services in the ongoing transfer window, with the way he has been performing for his country in the continental competition.

Van der Gijp joked that the right-back might be thinking about scoring a hat-trick against North Macedonia in their next game and even surpassing Dutch legend Johan Cruyff.

“Dumfries will now definitely be thinking: if I immediately score three against North Macedonia, then I will be the Netherlands all-time top scorer, then I will even pass Johan Cruyff”, Van der Gijp said on Veronica Inside talk show while discussing his performance against Austria.

“Of course, those clubs are lining up for him.”

The Netherlands will face North Macedonia on Monday and Dumfries will be determined to put on a show again with the likes of Everton, Inter and Bayern Munich looking on with prying eyes.