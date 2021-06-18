Former Celtic manager John Barnes has issued advice to the Hoops faithful to be patient with new boss Ange Postecoglou and stressed if he gets enough support he could do well against Steven Gerrard’s Rangers.

Celtic’s months long search for a new manager following Neil Lennon’s departure concluded earlier this month as they roped in ex-Yokohama Marinos’ coach Postecoglou.

The 55-year-old was not the Hoops’ first choice to succeed Lennon, but became a surprise appointment with him having no prior experience managing in the UK while also not holding a UEFA pro licence.

Despite a lot of questions left to be answered about Postecoglou’s appointment, former Celtic boss Barnes has issued advice to the Hoops faithful to be patient, pointing to Rangers boss Gerrard, who took three seasons to get to the Scottish Premiership title after taking charge at Ibrox.

Barnes expressed his belief that Postecoglou will do well against Rangers if the Celtic fans support him and give him enough time to get the best out of his team.

Asked whether he thinks Postecoglou’s Celtic could challenge Gerrard’s Rangers next season, Barnes told Bonus Code Bets: “He [Postecoglou] will do well if they give him support and they give him time.

“That’s what you need to do and he’s not a big-name manager.

“The tendency could be if they don’t start like a house on fire to say he’s not good enough.

“Harmony is the most important thing – Steven Gerrard in his first year didn’t necessarily challenge Celtic but they knew he was the right man for the job.

“Second year he didn’t win the league either but the third year he did.

“Not to say it will take Celtic three years, but it shows that if you support the manager, you can be successful.

“Being an ex-Celtic manager, I want them to do well, so hopefully it will work out.”

Celtic and Rangers will lock horns for the first time next season on 28th August at Ibrox with the league campaign starting on 13th July.