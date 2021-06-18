Leeds United midfielder Kalvin Phillips has revealed that Whites boss Marcelo Bielsa is not shy to have a go at his players regardless of the presence of other people.

Bielsa led Leeds United to a ninth placed finish in the Premier League in their first season back in the top flight after 16 years.

The Argentinian tactician has earned plaudits for his efforts in moulding Leeds into a top table side capable of producing upsets against the likes of Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur.

Whites midfielder Phillips believes that Bielsa is an honest person, who is not afraid to say what is on his mind.

Phillips revealed that the Leeds boss is not shy to get his point across to his players regardless of other people’s presence.

The England international went on to state that the Argentine does not care to see if there are other people around before he voices his opinions to a player.

“He’s different in the way that he works. He doesn’t like to get too close to his players”, Phillips told the BBC.

“He’s just very football oriented. He is very professional. He is very detailed in the way that he works.

“If he has got a bone to pick with you, he will make it clear there and then, he won’t wait until another time, he won’t wait until you are by yourself, he will do it front of whoever is there and I think it is a great trait to have because I feel like he is a very honest person.

“No matter who is there or who is around, it doesn’t really matter to him.”

Bielsa will look to build on an impressive 2020/21 season for Leeds when the Premier League makes a comeback in August.