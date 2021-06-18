Lazio are not prepared to let Arsenal, West Ham United and Tottenham Hotspur target Joaquin Correa depart for below a certain figure this summer.

The 26-year-old Argentine has been heavily linked with a move away from Lazio, with several clubs believed to be interested in snapping him up.

He has been particularly attracting the attention of clubs in England, with Arsenal and West Ham believed to be keen on signing him, while new Tottenham football managing director Fabio Paratici is tracking him.

Arsenal are claimed to have seen a €20m bid for Correa knocked back this summer and Premier League sides will have to dig deep to secure him.

According to Italian daily La Repubblica, the Serie A giants do not want to consider bids that are below the €30m figure this summer.

The Serie A giants are considering selling Correa as a way to raise funds and are ready to evaluate bids.

But they have a certain expectation and want a minimum of €30m before they agree to let him go this summer.

Lazio are anticipating offers for him in the coming days and are prepared to remain open-minded about them.

It remains to be seen if any of the Premier League trio will firm up their interest.