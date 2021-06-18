Liverpool legend John Barnes insists that Reds fans would not turn against Rafael Benitez if he takes the Everton job.

Benitez parted ways with Liverpool following a six-year stint during which he guided them to Champions League and FA Cup success.

The Spaniard is now linked with a return to Merseyside, this time to the blue side as he is the frontrunner to take the reins at Everton, who are on the lookout for a new manager following Carlo Ancelotti’s departure.

Reds legend Barnes has insisted Benitez would not be deserting his former club Liverpool if he joined rivals Everton as he was let go by the Anfield outfit.

Barnes added that he does not feel that the Liverpool faithful would turn against Benitez if he takes the Goodison Park hot-seat as they are aware of the reality of football

“Liverpool fans love Rafa and what he did for them”, Barnes told Bonus Code Bets.

“And Liverpool sacked him, so it’s not as if he’s deserting them to go to Everton.

“He lives in the area and it would be a good move for him.

“He’d be a good manager for Everton and I don’t think Liverpool fans would necessarily turn against him because of that – they know the reality of football.

“Had he left Liverpool on a high, we didn’t want him to go and then he left for Everton, then maybe that would’ve been different.”

Benitez also managed Newcastle United in the Premier League and it remains to be seen whether he will return for a third stint in the top flight, this time in blue.