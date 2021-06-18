Liverpool goalkeeping coach John Achterberg has revealed that on the suggestion of former Reds’ goalkeeper Doni, he kept an eye on Alisson many years before his arrival at Anfield.

In 2013, Alisson was still playing for his boyhood club in Brazil, Internacional, and it would take till the summer of 2016 for the goalkeeper to make his way to Europe in the form of Serie A side Roma.

After impressing manager Jurgen Klopp with his performances in goal for the Italian club, Alisson joined Liverpool in the summer of 2018.

Achterberg revealed a conversation he had with former Liverpool shot-stopper Doni in 2013, when he told the coach about Alisson being one of the brightest goalkeeping prospects in Brazil.

He added that he began following Alisson’s progress from that moment as he always tries to keep up with goalkeepers around the world.

Speaking to Liverpool’s official site, Achterberg said: “I always kept in touch with Doni, and I speak with people all the time and I ask about goalies and if they know or see anything.

“Obviously I asked Doni in 2013 about goalies in Brazil and Ali was one he mentioned to me.

“I kept following Ali from that moment.

“If I find a goalie and think he can be something, then you keep following his movements and every time he’s in the team you try to catch up with games.

“That’s what I did with Ali and a lot of others as well.

“When some things happen, you can give your opinion and relate to it.”

Alisson’s transfer to Liverpool has been a resounding success with the goalkeeper being an integral part of the Reds’ team that won the Champions League and Premier League in recent years.