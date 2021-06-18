Manchester United youngster Hannibal Mejbri has revealed his gratitude towards Under-23s coach Neil Wood for helping him to become a more versatile midfield operator.

Mejbri turned heads in England when Manchester United signed him for a fee of €10m from Monaco in the summer of 2019.

It was considered a steep fee for a teenage midfielder with no first-team experience and he has largely been playing for the Under-18s and Under-23s since joining the Red Devils.

The 18-year-old made his first-team debut towards the end of last season and the club expect him to go on to bigger things soon.

An attacking midfielder by trade, Mejbri has been used in various roles in the Under-23 side and he particularly featured on the right side of midfield for the club last season.

The youngster credited Wood for helping him learn the trade and learn to play different roles in midfield.

He believes the Under-23s coach’s guidance has made him a better and more versatile player.

“I’m grateful to him [Wood] for that as it’s thanks to him that I’ve been able to learn how to play in a different position”, Hannibal said on MUTV.

“I’m a bit more versatile now. I used to be able to play in and around the centre of midfield, now I play on the left, a bit on the right and even a bit further forward.

“So I thank him for what he has done, because if I want to play in the first team, I’m not always guaranteed to play in my usual position.

“I need to offer some alternatives to make it easier for the manager to play me.”

Hannibal featured for France in youth football, but recently made his debut for Tunisia in senior international football.