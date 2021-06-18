Former Crystal Palace assistant manager Ray Lewington has revealed Chelsea midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek is one of the best players he has ever worked with.

Lewington worked with Loftus-Cheek during the midfielder’s loan spell at Selhurst Park in the 2017/18 season, when he turned out 24 times for the Eagles in the Premier League.

Loftus-Cheek played intermittently for Chelsea in the subsequent campaigns before joining fellow London club Fulham last season on loan, where he made 30 league appearances as the Cottagers were relegated.

Lewington praised Loftus-Cheek for being one of the most talented players he has ever worked with, including the time he spent as assistant to Roy Hodgson during his England tenure.

He bemoaned the fact that Loftus-Cheek has been plagued by injuries and insisted that if the midfielder can find his feet he can turn into a great player.

“Ruben was just an incredible player”, Lewington was quoted as saying by London News Online.

“Without a doubt he was one of the best players we have worked with – and that includes all the England squads we had.

“Unfortunately he has had so many injuries which have set him back.

“I have never known such a talented boy.

“Ruben has the stature, the pace, the strength – he has absolutely everything.

“If he can get himself going, he is a major talent.”

After returning from his loan spell at Fulham, Loftus-Cheek has been linked with Serie A side Lazio, where former boss Maurizio Sarri is in charge.