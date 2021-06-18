Everton have not made an approach for Real Betis coach Manuel Pellegrini as they look to appoint a successor to Carlo Ancelotti.

The Toffees are on the lookout for a new manager and have been linked with several potential options.

Rafael Benitez is believed to be the top contender to become the next Everton manager, but that has led to a backlash from some fans who do not want a former Liverpool boss to be in charge.

But a final decision has not been made and Everton are still considering other candidates, with suggestions that they have an interest in Pellegrini.

But according to Seville-based Estadio Deportivo, the Toffees have not made an approach to take the Chilean out of Real Betis.

Pellegrini has been at Betis since last summer and has a contract until 2023 with the Spanish club.

It would take a compensation fee of €4m to convince Betis to let Pellegrini leave for another club.

But for the moment there is no formal approach from Everton and the former Manchester City and Everton boss also has no inclination to leave Betis.