Former Sky Sports anchor Richard Keys has again laid into the proposed appointment of Rafael Benitez as Everton manager.

Benitez is now the favourite to take charge at Goodison Park after holding three rounds of successful talks with the Toffees board.

Club owner Farhad Moshiri is tipped to be ready to deal with the backlash from fans unhappy with the appointment, as Everton look to move on from the short-lived Carlo Ancelotti era.

Keys is firmly against Everton appointing Benitez and was a regular critic of the Spaniard during his time in charge of Newcastle United.

He has again laid into the proposed appointment, revealing something a member of Benitez’s coaching staff at Liverpool has told him as demonstrating why the manager is the wrong choice for Everton.

“If you discount every other good reason why Everton shouldn’t appoint Benitez consider this – told to me this morning by one of his coaching staff at Anfield – ‘attack with 3 – always keep 7 behind the ball’”, Keys wrote on Twitter.

“Evertonians wouldn’t tolerate that.”

Benitez has enjoyed huge success in his managerial career, winning La Liga twice, the Copa del Rey, the UEFA Cup twice, the Champions League, the FA Cup, the UEFA Super Cup and the FIFA Club World Cup.

In addition to Liverpool, he also counts Real Madrid, Inter and Valencia amongst his former clubs.