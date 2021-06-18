Sheffield United have made it clear to Arsenal they will reject a £20m bid for 23-year-old goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale, according to The Star.

Arsenal want to bring in a new goalkeeper this summer and they have been assessing several options.

It has been claimed that Ramsdale has emerged as the priority target and the Gunners are also keen on him as he would also fulfil the homegrown quota in their squad as well.

There are suggestions that the north London club are preparing to table a bid worth £20m for Ramsdale, who recently joined England’s European Championship squad.

But Arsenal are likely to hit a brick wall as Sheffield United do not want to part ways with the goalkeeper.

The Blades’ transfer negotiators have made it known to Arsenal that an offer of that level would be rejected out of hand.

Sheffield United signed Ramsdale from Bournemouth for £18.5m and they are firmly opposed to selling him for just £1.5m profit.

The Championship outfit are also confident that the goalkeeper will not be agitating for a move this summer.

Ramsdale has provided assurances to the club that he is ready to stay at Bramall Lane even though Sheffield United were relegated from the Premier League last season.