Barcelona are yet to receive a concrete offer on their table for goalkeeper Neto, who has been linked with a move to Everton this summer.

Neto is firmly behind Marc-Andre ter Stegen in the pecking order at Barcelona and has made just 17 appearances for Barcelona over the last two seasons.

The Brazilian wants to move on from Barcelona as he is keen to play more football and is expected to push for a transfer this summer.

Neto is believed to be on Everton’s radar as they are in the market for a goalkeeper after Robin Olsen left the club this summer following the end of his loan stint.

But according to Spanish daily Mundo Deportivo, the Catalan giants do not have a concrete offer on their table for Neto this summer.

Barcelona want to hold on to the player as they are not keen on entering the market for a goalkeeper in a transfer window where their budget is tight.

The Catalan giants also want to recover some of the €35m they agreed to pay when they signed Neto from Valencia in 2019.

But they are also aware that in the current climate they will not be able to ask for a big fee for a second-choice goalkeeper.

For them, it makes more financial sense to hold on to Neto for another season at least.