Graeme Souness has expressed his belief that the England team could do with someone like Scotland and Chelsea’s Billy Gilmour controlling things in the middle of the park.

Gilmour played for Scotland against England on Friday and earned plaudits for his performance in a game that ended in a goalless draw.

It was Gilmour’s third-ever appearance for the Scotland national team as well as his debut at a major international tournament.

Souness was so impressed by Gilmour’s performance that he thinks the young midfielder could slot into the England squad and be the missing link in the Three Lions’ side.

He added that he thinks Gilmour was the best player on the pitch in the game on Friday and complemented the young midfielder for being a tenacious player who never hands the ball to the opposition.

Speaking to ITV, Souness said: “They need a Billy Gilmour.

“They need a maestro.

“The best player on the pitch.

“Never gives the ball away which is fabulous for a midfielder.”

Since moving from Rangers in the summer of 2017, Gilmour has risen through the ranks from the Chelsea academy to make over 20 appearances for the Blues’ senior team.

He is now starring for Scotland at Euro 2020.