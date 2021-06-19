Leicester City are not close to completing a deal to sign Arsenal and Liverpool linked Patson Daka, according to journalist Constantin Eckner.

Daka has been at Austrian Bundesliga side Red Bull Salzburg since the summer of 2017, and has made over 100 appearances for the club.

He was an important part of the Red Bull Salzburg side that won the Austrian Bundesliga last season, scoring 27 goals and providing seven assists for his team-mates in the league.

His efforts were enough to earn him the Austrian Bundesliga Player of the Season award as well as Premier League attention in the form of Liverpool, Arsenal and Leicester City.

It has been claimed that Leicester have all but signed Daka, with the deal virtually done.

However, such suggestions are wide of the mark and Red Bull Salzburg have not yet accepted an offer from the Foxes.

Leicester have made a bid for Daka, but the Austrian side are yet to accept it.

There does remain a belief at Red Bull Salzburg that Daka will join the Foxes though.

Daka’s current contract with Salzburg runs until the end of the 2023/24 season though it remains to be seen whether he can resist the lure of the Premier League this summer.