Former Bundesliga striker Jan Aage Fjortoft has claimed that Manchester United have been more serious in negotiations with Borussia Dortmund for Jadon Sancho this year than last summer.

Manchester United’s pursuit of Sancho is still ongoing and they have been locked in talks with Dortmund over taking the winger to Old Trafford.

Dortmund have rejected a bid from Manchester United already, but there are claims in German that the Bundesliga giants are currently considering another offer from the Red Devils.

Manchester United were in for Sancho last summer as well, but they did not make an official bid and Fjortoft claimed that Dortmund felt that the Premier League giants were not serious enough.

The Bundesliga giants did not lower their demands and the former striker stressed that Manchester United are being more earnest during the negotiations with Dortmund.

Fjortoft took to Twitter and wrote: “Last summer Dortmund never felt Man UTD ‘wanted Sancho enough’.

“In a conversation, I never published they told me: ‘They thought we were playing games. We weren’t’.

“This summer I understand the negotiations are more ‘serious’.”

Dortmund are believed to be prepared to sell Sancho for a fee of €95m this summer.