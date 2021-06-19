Tottenham Hotspur legend Darren Anderton is of the view that Arsenal will not overtake Spurs in the Premier League table next season and insisted that his former club will be challenging for the top four.

Both north London rivals had subpar seasons last time out, as Arsenal finished eighth and missed out on European football, while Tottenham finished just a spot above and qualified for the Europa Conference League.

It was the second season in a row that Tottenham missed out on Champions League football while it was the first time Arsenal did not qualify for European football since the 1995/96 campaign.

Anderton is confident that Arsenal will not be in a position where they will be able to finish above Tottenham next season, insisting that the Gunners have struggled quite a bit in the last few years.

He added that he thinks Spurs’ last season was just a blip and they will be challenging for the Champions League spots next season, though he admitted that it will be difficult for them to finish in the top four.

Speaking to GentingBet.com, Anderton said: “Tottenham will have a better season than Arsenal.

“There’s no doubt about it.

“Arsenal have had a bit of a struggle the last few years.

“Tottenham had a blip last season but I think we’ll bounce back next year.

“We’ll be pushing for that Champion’s League spot.

“I think it will be difficult but I think we’ll be involved.”

Spurs have finished above Arsenal five years in a row now and they will be looking to avoid “St. Totteringham’s Day” for a sixth season running and hoping to qualify for the Champions League.

They will first have to sort out their managerial troubles however, as the summer has seen Tottenham in pursuit of a number of mangers only for the talks to break down.