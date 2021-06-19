Paulo Fonseca learned about Tottenham Hotspur contacting Gennaro Gattuso from the media and did not receive a courtesy phone call from Fabio Paratici.

It has been more than two months since Tottenham sacked Jose Mourinho and started their search for a new manager.

Tottenham dumped advanced negotiations with Fonseca in favour of chasing Gennaro Gattuso earlier this week before deciding against appointing the Italian following a backlash from the fans.

There were suggestions that there were financial disagreements with Fonseca, and Gattuso was also said to be Paratici’s preferred choice.

But according to Italian daily Corriere dello Sport, seeds of discontent were planed when Fonseca met for two days with Paratici, discussing plans for Tottenham.

The two spent time on the banks of Lake Como and Fonseca made it clear that he wanted to play 4-2-3-1 at Spurs.

It was different from Paratici’s ideas and he wanted the new Spurs coach to play with three at the back.

But Fonseca left the meeting with Paratici thinking that he was nailed down to become the next Spurs boss and a three-year contract was in place.

But much to his bewilderment he learned about the Spurs football managing director contacting Gattuso from the media.

The Portuguese was left furious with the way he was treated and the discourtesy Paratici saw in not making a personal phone call to him.