Intermediaries representing Rangers will hold talks with Fenerbahce next week over a deal to take midfielder Bright Osayi-Samuel to Ibrox.

Steven Gerrard led Rangers to the Scottish Premiership title last season and the Gers are looking to strengthen their squad this summer as they bid to defend their crown and make progress in the Champions League.

They have zeroed in on Fenerbahce midfielder Osayi-Samuel as a potential signing and are ready to take the next step in acting on their interest.

Representatives of Rangers will meet Fenerbahce next week, according to Turkish daily Takvim, as they explore a swoop to take him to Scotland.

Rangers are tipped to be ready to pay €3m for the player, but Fenerbahce want €4m.

The meeting is likely to explore whether there is enough common ground to reach an agreement on Osayi-Samuel.

Fenerbahce secured the 23-year-old from QPR in the January transfer window earlier this year, after initially signing a pre-contractual agreement.

He clocked 18 appearances in the Turkish Super Lig for Fenerbahce and hit the back of the net against Konyaspor in a 3-0 win.