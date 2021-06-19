Leicester City found out that signing Odsonne Edouard was going to be a much more complicated deal than securing Patson Daka from Red Bull Salzburg, according to The Athletic.

The Foxes have abandoned their interest in Edouard and are now on the verge of getting a deal done to sign Daka from Red Bull Salzburg.

The negotiations are in their final stages and barring any last-minute hiccups, Leicester should get the deal to sign Daka over the line next week for a fee of £23m.

Brendan Rodgers was keen on reuniting with his former Celtic man, but he eventually chose to sign the Red Bull Salzburg forward for a number of reasons.

Signing Edouard would have been a much more complicated deal as Celtic were prepared to dig in their heels and get a premium price.

He is in the final year of his contract, but it has been claimed that the Bhoys wanted to extract more money out of Leicester due to the ill-feeling that still exists at the way Rodgers left Celtic for the Foxes in 2019.

Celtic were prepared to impose a ‘Rodgers tax’ on top of the fee they felt was right for Edouard.

The Frenchman also demanded more in terms of wages than Daka is prepared to sign on for at Leicester.

It made a financially more prudent deal to sign the 22-year-old Zambian, who has scored 61 goals in the last two seasons.