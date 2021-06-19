Tottenham Hotspur legend Darren Anderton has written off the club swooping for Philippe Coutinho as he does not think they would agree to pay his wages.

Coutinho’s transfer to Barcelona has not gone according to plan for the attacking midfielder, as he has struggled to live up to his price tag.

The summer has seen Coutinho linked with a move back to the Premier League, after a rewarding spell at Liverpool, with Everton, Leicester City and Tottenham all claimed to be keen.

Anderton, however, is of the opinion that Spurs should be ruled out of the race as he believes they would not acquiesce to Coutinho’s salary demands.

He added that he thinks Coutinho is a player who is past his best and Tottenham are not a club interested in players who will not be around for a long time.

Speaking to GentingBet.com, Anderton said: “I don’t think Coutinho to Tottenham will happen.

“The wages will be crazy and Tottenham won’t want to go down that route for a player who is arguably past his best.

“Tottenham have always tried not to go down that route.

“They’ve tried to get players that are going to be around for a while and, on top of that, with a resale value as well.

“So, I don’t see that one happening.

“Although every team would benefit from him if he was at his best.”

Coutinho made less than 15 appearances for Barcelona last season in all competitions as he spent most of the campaign out with injury.