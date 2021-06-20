Blackburn Rovers have identified a replacement for Southampton and West Ham United target Adam Armstrong, in the form of Toulouse striker Rhys Healey, according to the Lancashire Telegraph.

Armstrong joined Blackburn on loan in January of 2018 when they were playing in League One and after helping the Riversiders achieve promotion to the Championship, signed for them permanently the next summer.

He has come alive for Blackburn in the Championship in the last two seasons, with the last campaign being Armstrong’s best in terms of goals in his entire career.

In 40 appearances, he scored 28 goals for Blackburn in the Championship last season and it was enough to turn Premier League attention towards the striker.

Both Southampton and West Ham United are interested in Armstrong and Blackburn are willing to sell if their asking price is met.

Now in a sign that they feel he could go, Blackburn are looking at Healey, who impressed for French club Toulouse in Ligue 2 last season, as a potential replacement for Armstrong.

Armstrong’s contract at Ewood Park runs out at the conclusion of next season, though he has been offered a new contract by Blackburn, which remains unsigned.

The contract remaining unsigned may signal that Armstrong wants to return to the Premier League, where he has not played since the 2014/15 season.